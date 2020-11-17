Kaylan here Dancing and Singing before being Hospitalized – Video

17 year old Kaylan Dowdie who’s name is on the lips of every Jamaican currently was an entertaining soul as we see her performing in several videos posted online.

Ding Dong took to Instagram to Question the circumstances that led to the severe beating “for what???” he asked and posted a video of the teenager dancing to one of his popular songs.

See the video he posted of Kaylan dancing below.

Dowdie, Is described to be the comedian of her family who had it in her intentions to pursue a career of acting.

Hopefully, her injuries will not prevent her from accomplishing her dreams.

Check out the heart warming video clip of kaylan singing below.

The latest update we got from Kaylan’s mother is that she is still in ICU and still need prayers to pull through.