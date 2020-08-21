Kavon Chisholm Missing, from St Catherine

Twenty-four-year-old Kavon Chisholm of Gordon Pen, Spanish Town in St. Catherine has been missing since Sunday, August 09.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 10:00 a.m., Chisholm was last seen at home wearing stripe merino, multi-colored shorts, and a pair of grey slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kavon Chisholm is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.