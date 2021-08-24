Kaschief Byran: Police Seek Witness for Court

Detectives assigned to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a witness who is vital to a case currently before the Home Circuit Court.

She is Kaschief Byran whose last known address is Water Street, Kingston CSO.

Bryan is scheduled to appear before the court on Friday, August 27.

Kaschief Bryan or anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to contact the CISOCA at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.