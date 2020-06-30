Kartel’s Push for Privy Council Appeal Continues

Lawyers for Vybz Kartel will continue a motion before the Court of Appeal today, for the second day in a row, seeking leave to the United Kingdom’s Privy Council to overturn the 2014 murder conviction for the DJ.

Isat Buchanan is leading a team of three lawyers for Karel, whose given name is Adidja Palmer. Buchanan is also representing Kartel’s co-accused Shawn Campbell, aka Shawn Storm, while John Clarke is representing Kahira Jones and Andre St John. The four were given life sentences in a widely followed trial for the murder of Clive Lizard Williams in 2011.

In April the Appeal Court upheld the conviction, though slightly reducing the time when each becomes eligible for parole. The men all want to take their case now to Jamaica’s highest court, the UK Privy Council.