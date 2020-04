Jamaica News: The Court of Appeal will on Friday morning deliver its judgment in the Vybz Kartel murder case.

Kartel and his co-accused have been waiting for almost 20 months on the ruling following their three-week appeal hearing in July 2018.

The dancehall artiste, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, and co-accused Shawn ‘Shawn Storm’ Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St John were convicted in 2014 for the 2011 murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams.