Karsten Warholm Smashes 300m Hurdles World Record at Impossible Games

Norwegian track and field star Karsten Warholm set a world record in 33.78 seconds in the 300-metre hurdles at Oslo Bislett Impossible Games on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Warholm, 24, took 0.7 seconds off the mark set by Britain’s Chris Rawlinson in 2002.

Another Norwegian athletics star, the 19-year-old Jakob Ingebrigsten broke the European 2000m record with 4:50.01. It was the fastest time outdoors since 2001 when Ethiopia’s great Kenenisa Bekele ran 4:49.99 indoors in 2007.

Filip Ingebrigsten set a new Norwegian 1000 metres record with 2:16.46 shaving 0.32 seconds off the old record held by 1996 Olympic 800 champ Vebjorn Rodal.

World 1500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot, running in Kenya, was a distant fourth.

Their contest was billed as a team event, with Cheruiyot leading a Kenyan quintet that also included his predecessor as world champion Elijah Manangoi.

However, as the split-screen video link showed wind and rain lashing the track in high-altitude Nairobi, it was clear Team Ingebrigtsen had a distinct advantage.

Jakob, 19, finished in a time of four minutes 50.01 seconds to wipeout Steve Cram’s 1985 European record and was followed home by elder brothers Henrik and Filip in second and third to secure a comprehensive win.

In the men’s pole vault, Sweden’s Armand Duplantis cleared 5.86 for the win.

Duplantis competed against former World indoor record-holder Renaud Lavillenie, who was jumping simultaneously from his back yard in France on a slightly shorter runaway and under windy conditions. Lavillenie cleared 5.81m breaking unofficial back yard pole vault World best.

Athletics’ next big event is the Inspiration Games on July 9, 2020 in Zurich, a more ambitious attempt to work around the limitations of coronavirus restrictions that involve 30 athletes competing in eight disciplines across seven stadiums.

In the headlining women’s 150m, 2016 Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahamas will run in Florida, with United States legend Allyson Felix and Swiss world bronze medallist Mujinga Kambundji competing from California and Zurich respectively.