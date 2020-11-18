Karma for Supporting Trump? Rapper faces 10-Years in prison for federal weapons charge

Rapper Lil Wayne has been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by the U.S. District Attorney in the Southern District of Florida.

If convicted, Wayne could face up to 10 years in prison because he is a convicted felon.

The court documents say “The United States Attorney charges that on or about Dec. 23, 2019, in Miami-Dade County, in the Southern District of Florida,‘Lil Wayne,’ knowingly possessed a firearm and ammunition in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce, knowing that he had previously been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.

The charge stems from December 2019 when federal agents searched Weezy’s private plane, which had stopped at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on the way to California. While conducting the search, the agents discovered cocaine and a weapon, but Wayne’s attorney Howard Srebnick said his client was “cleared” to leave.

Now, the feds believe Wayne was illegally in possession of a weapon and ammunition. Srebnick says the 38-year-old rapper was charged for possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage last December.

“There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it,” Srebnick explains. “There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person. The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.”