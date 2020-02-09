Karl Senior: Trelawny Police yet to Make Breakthrough in Taxi Man’s Murder

Karl Senior: Trelawny Police yet to Make Breakthrough in Taxi Man's Murder
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Duncans police in Trelawny say they are yet to make a breakthrough into the death of a taxi operator, whose body was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds at a section of the community, on Wednesday, February 5.

The dead taxi operator has been identified as 68-year-old Karl Senior, who resides in Kettering district in Duncans, Trelawny.

Reports by the police are that about 6:30 a.m., on Wednesday, residents stumbled upon Senior’s body, which was seen lying face down in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed, and the body of the taxi operator removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Karl Senior: Trelawny Police yet to Make Breakthrough in Taxi Man’s Murder
Karl Senior: Trelawny Police yet to Make Breakthrough in Taxi Man’s Murder
Decomposed Body of Missing St Elizabeth Man Found in Kitchen
Decomposed Body of Missing St Elizabeth Man Found in Kitchen
Unveiling of the Statue of Asafa Powell
Unveiling of the Statue of Asafa Powell
11-y-o boy among 2 shot in drive-by on King Street in downtown Kingston
11-y-o boy among 2 shot in drive-by on King Street in downtown Kingston
Twin Brother Murdered in Duncans Trelawny
Twin Brother Murdered in Duncans Trelawny
Domestic dispute in SUV leads to fatal crash in Old Harbour
Domestic dispute in SUV leads to fatal crash in Old Harbour
Kingston Teacher Arrested, Charged With Impersonating A Police Officer
Kingston Teacher Arrested, Charged With Impersonating A Police Officer
No Impunity For Corruption – International Partners Keeping Eye On Jamaica, Warn Of Need For More Prosecutions Of Prominent Politicians, Business People
No Impunity For Corruption – International Partners Keeping Eye On Jamaica, Warn Of Need For More Prosecutions Of Prominent Politicians, Business People
Dear Mckoy: My Husband Penis is Dead
Dear Mckoy: My Husband Penis is Dead
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....