Karl Senior: Trelawny Police yet to Make Breakthrough in Taxi Man’s Murder

The Duncans police in Trelawny say they are yet to make a breakthrough into the death of a taxi operator, whose body was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds at a section of the community, on Wednesday, February 5.

The dead taxi operator has been identified as 68-year-old Karl Senior, who resides in Kettering district in Duncans, Trelawny.

Reports by the police are that about 6:30 a.m., on Wednesday, residents stumbled upon Senior’s body, which was seen lying face down in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed, and the body of the taxi operator removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.