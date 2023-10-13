Karl Holmberg charged with shooting 5 officers in east central Minnesota

The man accused of shooting five police officers in east central Minnesota on Thursday morning now faces 12 counts of attempted murder and first-degree assault charges.
Karl Holmberg, 64, was charged in Benton County on Friday.
Charges say that six officers from the Sherburne County Drug Task Force and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office were trying to serve a knock-and-announce narcotics warrant at Holmberg’s home on 190th Avenue Northeast, near Princeton.
According to the body-worn camera, they announced their presence before and after opening the front door, and within seconds of entering the home, gunshots were fired.
The six officers, five of whom were shot, retreated from the home.
Holmberg’s wife, who was in the home at the time, said she woke up to Holmberg telling her that “they” were here. Charges go on to say that he showed her footage of the police outside from an exterior camera monitor.
He then said that it was “his day to die,” documents say. His wife said that there were multiple guns laid out on the bed. She then said that she heard a door being kicked in, and Holmberg started shooting “blindly” through the closed bedroom door.
Holmberg then told her to help him shoot, and when she refused, he called her a coward, documents say.
During the shooting, an officer suffered “substantial” injuries to their right arm. One was shot in the chest and hip, and another was shot in the hand. Two others were also shot and taken to the hospital, charges state.
Holmberg surrendered later on Thursday, after several hours of negotiations.
There were several guns found in the home, including handguns, a shotgun, a rifle, and one of the officer’s guns. There were .223 shell casings in the bedroom of the home.
In all, Holmberg was charged with six counts of first-degree attempted murder and six counts of first-degree assault.
According to Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck, the officers were all working in an undercover capacity on Thursday, and their names will not be released.
