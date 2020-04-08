Kari Douglas Arrested and Charged

A councillor for the Trafalgar Division in the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation was last night arrested and charged for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act and disorderly conduct.

In a statement by the arresting officer: the councillor, Kari Douglas, allegedly failed: “ to identify herself as a member of the essential service as laid down by the law and became boisterous and started hurling abusive language stating that the police were idiots and dunce to the annoyance and disturbance of the public.”

She was thereafter arrested and charged. She was granted a $20,000 bail and was set to face the HWT RM Court [the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court] on May 6, 2020.