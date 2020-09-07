Kanye West ‘walks on water’ in dramatic entrance to Sunday Service

Kanye West made a dramatic entrance to his Sunday Service in Atlanta on the weekend as he appeared to ‘walk on water’.

The third-party presidential candidate was joined by his seven-year-old daughter North and four-year-old son Saint for the stunt – which was achieved by walking on a translucent platform hidden just beneath the surface of the pond.

The move was shared on Instagram by Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian, who attended the service with her friend LaLa Anthony.

The 43 year old Rapper started his weekly Sunday Service celebration last year, which sees the rapper perform and pray alongside a gospel choir.

Kanye’s latest Sunday Service stunt comes after it was revealed he has spent nearly $6million of his own money on his presidential campaign since launching it in July.

CNN reported that the rapper, who is running as a third-party candidate with the ‘Birthday Party,’ is currently on ballots in 10 states, among them potential battlegrounds like Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota