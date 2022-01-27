Kanye West to Hire Homeless People for New Fashion Show in L.A.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
Kanye West is planning a Yeezy collaboration and fashion show that will benefit people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles.
According to reports, the Chicago rap star has partnered with the L.A. streetwear brand Skid Row Fashion Week on a new collaboration.
David Sabastian, the brand’s founder said he and Ye met earlier this month while the “Eazy” rapper was recording his Donda sequel at a studio in Los Angeles’ Artist District.
During the meeting, the pair decided to launch a Yeezy x Skid Row Fashion Week clothing collaboration to benefit the unhoused population.

