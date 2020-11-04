Kanye West: The Forgotten U.S Candidate says he’ll run in 2024

Kanye West’s hopes of becoming the next US president have been dashed – but the rapper has assured fans he’ll be back in 2024.

West launched his campaign back in July, but had only made it on to the presidential ballot in a handful of states due to a combination of missed deadlines and lack of signatures.

The 21-time Grammy winner is reported to have received around 57,000 votes across the 12 states in which he was in the running. More than 130 million votes have been counted so far.

West shared a photo of himself silhouetted against the US electoral map on social media, with the message: “Welp Kanye 2024.”

However, deciding to look on the bright side nevertheless, West later modified his message simply to read “Kanye 2024”.

The singer also shared a collection of photos on social media, showing him voting for the first time – for himself.

West cast his vote in Cody, Wyoming, tweeting: “God is so good Smiling face with smiling eyes Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.”