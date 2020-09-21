Kanye West Spotted..No Mask in Sight!

Rapper Kanye West has come under fire from some Jamaicans, since his visit to the island on Friday.

While many were excited that the International Superstar has returned, putting Jamaica back in the spotlight, many are concerned that he’s flouting the Covid-19 protocols established by the Jamaican government.

West, who reportedly landed on Friday, paid a visit to Reggae Icon Buju Banton, according to a photo released by the rapper.

However, many began to question why isn’t the Entertainer in quarantine as stipulated by the government.

Meanwhile, Popular restaurant Plantation Smokehouse, located in Richmond,St. Ann, posted two pics of the music mogul to its Instagram page.

In one, the mask-less rapper was seen with the restaurant’s staff, all of whom were sporting masks.

One user wrote, “When yuh money tall yuh nuh affi wear a mask at @plantationsmokehouse” while another added, “Quarantine stop keep…”

Jamaica has recorded 155 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and three covid-19 related deaths.

The latest fatalities bring the death toll from the coronavirus in Jamaica to 70.