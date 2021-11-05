Kanye West says Signing Big Sean was the Worst Thing he ever did!

Kanye West has said that the “worst thing” he ever did was sign Big Sean, explaining that he doesn’t “rock with” the Detroit rapper anymore.

West took part in a lengthy, wide-ranging interview on Revolt‘s Drink Champs podcast last night (November 4).

At one point in the conversation, co-host N.O.R.E. asked Ye: “Pusha [T] or Big Sean?” which seemed to excite the rapper and producer, who started his reply by saying: “Oh, I love this!”

Before continuing, West got up, walked to the other side of the room and picked up an ‘R.I.P.’ headstone prop. “I already decided that when I die, on my tombstone it’s gonna say: ‘I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean,’” he said.

It comes after Sean announced last week that he had left West’s G.O.O.D. Music record label in order to secure himself “a bigger cut” of profits.

The rapper announced on Twitter that he was exiting Ye’s label after 14 years.