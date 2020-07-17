Kanabis hospitalized with broken leg

Alan Lewin – News Reporter – Popular Selector, emcee, promoter and Selfie TV host Keeroy Brown, more popularly known as Kanabis, is now a patient in the Falmouth Hospital in Trelawny. Kanabis broke his leg and is unable to carry out his daily work.

Hailing from the Vernons Drive area of Montego Bay,

St James Kanabis became popular over five years now with his street program Selfie TV, where he interviews and promotes many business places.

According to Kanabis, he was playing music at a party in the Ironshore area on July 14 , when police came on the scene to lock off the music, as it was past the curfew hours. According to him, the police were so aggressive in their approach that everyone got scared when a policeman reportedly said everyone was going to jail.

This scared everyone, so much that Kanabis, in not wanting to go to jail, jumped over a wall. He did not realize it was so tall and came down heavily on one of his legs fracturing it. “My phone just keeps ringing away with many ‘get well’ calls, so much that my two phones died quickly from the constant usage,” he said.

“I really appreciated the love and sympathy that the fans showed out towards me, thanks for all the get well wishes from my fans,” said Kanabis, from his hospital bed. A visit to him on Thursday saw him heading to the X-ray Department to determine the extent of the damage.

Kanabis waiting at the Xray department at the Falmouth Hospital on Thursday

Kanabis in a wheel chair, being assisted by a ward assistant at the Falmouth Hospital.

Kanabis in his hospital bed