Kamala Harris with Jamaican roots is Biden’s running mate

Joe Biden has selected California Senator Kamala Harris, of Jamaican ancestry,

as his Vice Presidential running mate.

Mr Biden made the announcement today, Tuesday, August 11.

He called her “a fearless fighter for the little guy.”

Harris was a contender in the crowded field of Democrats contesting to become

the Party’s pick for President. Biden emerged the presumptive pick and

announced two months ago that he would be selecting a woman as his running

mate.

There were at least ten solid candidates, pundits said, and Harris was always in

the running.

Harris is American born of a Jamaican father and Indian mother.

They will be up against President Donald Trump and Mike Pence who are

seeking a second term in elections to take place November 3.