Kamal Foster: Cop killed in crash

Twenty-nine-year-old Kamal Foster, a policeman of Above Rocks in St. Catherine died as a

result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision on the Rock Hall main road in St.

Andrew on Saturday, September 19.

Reports from the Red Hills Police are that about 9:40 p.m., Foster was driving his Honda

CBR motorcycle towards Above Rocks when, on reaching a section of the roadway, he

collided with a Nissan motor car heading in the opposite direction. Foster and the driver of

the motorcar were assisted to the hospital where Foster was pronounced dead.

The driver of the motorcar was admitted for treatment. He has been warned for prosecution.

Constable Foster was attached to the St. Andrew South Division.

The investigation continues.