Kamal Foster: Cop killed in crash

Kamal Foster: Cop killed in crash
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Twenty-nine-year-old Kamal Foster, a policeman of Above Rocks in St. Catherine died as a
result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision on the Rock Hall main road in St.
Andrew on Saturday, September 19.

Reports from the Red Hills Police are that about 9:40 p.m., Foster was driving his Honda
CBR motorcycle towards Above Rocks when, on reaching a section of the roadway, he
collided with a Nissan motor car heading in the opposite direction. Foster and the driver of
the motorcar were assisted to the hospital where Foster was pronounced dead.

The driver of the motorcar was admitted for treatment. He has been warned for prosecution.

Constable Foster was attached to the St. Andrew South Division.

The investigation continues.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....