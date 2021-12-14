Kadian Morgan Missing from St Catherine

Thirty-nine-year-old Kadian Morgan of Vitoria district, Linstead in St. Catherine has been missing since Tuesday, November 23.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Linstead Police are that about 1:00 a.m., Morgan was last seen at a funeral home in Spanish Town, St. Catherine. Morgan was last seen wearing a black and white wig and a light blue dress. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kadian Morgan is being asked to contact the Linstead Police at (876) 985-2285, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.