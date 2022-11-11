Kacique Releases High-Charting Album ‘Somerset Son’

Kacique Releases High-Charting Album: Today, November 11th 2022 Kacique releases his highly anticipated ‘Somerset Son’ EP featuring Armanii, Devin Di Dakta, Dj Slow Motion, Romieikon and Zagga

The compilation debuts at #10 on the United States iTunes Reggae sales chart. The EP has 9 tracks including an interlude with previous releases such as Escape, Mo Salah Freestyle and Somerset Son.

Kacique also received a plethora of support from American based music platform Pandora, as he was the cover of their editorial radio station Today’s Dancehall and also received other placements not limited to their New Reggae Now, New Music Now, etc.

Add theSomerset Son Ep to all platforms using the hyperlink: https://lnk.to/SomersetSonAlbum

Listen to the Somerset Son album now On YouTube

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLB77bGN4xhYR4-ZJzqoez3-4p7cAx7cm9

Since emerging onto the Dancehall space, Kacique has gained recognition as an artist who easily dominates any beat on spot giving us the ultimate Dancehall experience through his craft.

Kacique is also known for tracks such as; Official, Doukie Bounce, Tie, Knock It and Brunch.

