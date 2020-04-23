K More Drops Video For New Single ‘Yo Yo’: Watch

UK-based dancehall artiste K More has released a new single and video titled, ‘Yo Yo‘. The visuals, released today (April 21) can be viewed below.

Yo Yo brings a high energy twist to traditional dancehall sounds on a riddim crafted by Big Zeeko.

Yo Yo has already inspired the #kmoreyoyochallenge on TikTok, which was started by Team Spice members Dancing Rebel and Pretty Sticky Whine. The challenge has already received over 60,000 views and continues to grow daily.

The visuals for Yo Yo, which was filmed in Kingston, Jamaica, sees K More once again collaborating with Team Spice to bring the high energy track to life. The artiste says he really focused on visualising the true essence of his dancehall sound. “Choosing a unique location that perfectly reflects the sound of the single and enables dancing to be at the forefront as he continues to promote his high energy brand of Dancehall”, his team said in a release.

The self-proclaimed ‘London Don’ was born in St Thomas, Jamaica, migrating to the UK at the age of 9. According to the release, K More’s style is very much a product of his environment, through combining his Jamaican heritage of Reggae and Dancehall with the sound of contemporary London.

His unique brand of high energy dancehall connects with his roots and is pushing the boundaries for Dancehall music in the UK.

K More previously released Bubble and Body Like Dat and has worked with other dancehall acts including Ding Dong, Dexta Daps and Konshens.

Watch Yo Yo below.

Source: Dancehallmag