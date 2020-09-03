Juvenile Charged With Shop-Breaking And Larceny

Detectives in St. Thomas Police have arrested and charged a teenager with Shop-Breaking and Larceny in relation to an incident that occurred in Golden Grove Meadows, Golden Grove, St.Thomas on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

Reports are that about 3:30 a.m., the accused allegedly pried open the zinc roof of the complainant’s business place to gain entry and then stole food items and cash amounting to over JM$ 67,000. He was later apprehended and charged after being interviewed.

His court date is to be finalised.

