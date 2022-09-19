Juvenile Charged with Robbery with Aggravation and Illegal Possession of Firearm

Detectives assigned to the Hunts Bay Police arrested and charged a 17-year-old boy with Robbery with Aggravation and Illegal Possession of Firearm following an incident in Olympic Gardens, Kingston 11 on Sunday, June 05, 2022.
Reports are that about 8:30 a.m., the complainant was at his place of work when he was approached by the juvenile who brandished a firearm and demanded his cellphone valued at JMD20,000 and JMD 6000 cash.
The juvenile was pointed out to the Police, where he was arrested on Monday, September 12, and later charged on Friday, September 16.
His court date is being finalized.