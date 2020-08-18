Juvenile Charged with House Breaking and Larceny

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A juvenile was charged for House Breaking and Larceny in two separate incidents in Dobson district, Coleyville in Manchester.

Reports from the Christiana Police are that on Sunday, July 05 the complainant securely locked up her dwelling and went to church. When she returned the window blades to the bathroom were removed and JMD$1000 and several DVDs missing. On Saturday, August 14 the accused was found with the DVDs in his possession.

On Sunday, August 02 the complainant securely locked up her dwelling and again went to church, when she returned JMD$5000 in coins, one cell phone valued at JMD$7000 and a thumb drive was missing. On Sunday, August 08 the accused was found in possession of the phone which was identified by the owner, to be her property which was stolen from her home.

He is scheduled to appear before the Porus Juvenile Court on Wednesday, September 02.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....