Juvenile Charged with House Breaking and Larceny

A juvenile was charged for House Breaking and Larceny in two separate incidents in Dobson district, Coleyville in Manchester.

Reports from the Christiana Police are that on Sunday, July 05 the complainant securely locked up her dwelling and went to church. When she returned the window blades to the bathroom were removed and JMD$1000 and several DVDs missing. On Saturday, August 14 the accused was found with the DVDs in his possession.

On Sunday, August 02 the complainant securely locked up her dwelling and again went to church, when she returned JMD$5000 in coins, one cell phone valued at JMD$7000 and a thumb drive was missing. On Sunday, August 08 the accused was found in possession of the phone which was identified by the owner, to be her property which was stolen from her home.

He is scheduled to appear before the Porus Juvenile Court on Wednesday, September 02.