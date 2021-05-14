Juvenile among Five Persons Jailed for Illegal Firearm, in Trelawny

Two men, two female, and a Juvenile were arrested by the police, following the seizure of an Illegal fiream, which occurred during a vehicular checkpoint operation, carried out along a section of the Alps main road, in Trelawny, on Tuesday. May 11.

The identities of the five persons taken into custody are being withheld pending further investigation.

Reports from the Ulster Spring police are that about 5:20 pm, lawmen were conducting a VCP in the area when they signaled the driver of a Toyota Axio motor car to stop.

The vehicle and the occupants were searched, and one Browning 9mm pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds, was discovered under the passenger seat of the vehicle.

