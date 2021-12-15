JUTA Tour Bus Operator Killed in Montego Bay

A JUTA tour bus operator was shot and killed by gunmen in the community of Lilliput, St. James, on Wednesday, December 15.

Dead is Fitzroy Clarke of Lilliput in the parish.

Mckoy’s News understands that Clarke was fatally shot as he entered his yard gate in the early morning by his attacker(s).

It is alleged Clarke, who is a licensed firearm, had his weapon stolen during the incident.

The St. James police are investigating this latest killing in the parish.

Antonio Mckoy – News Reporter