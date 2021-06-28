Justin Burrowes and Emily Mayne atop JGA National Senior Trials

Justin Burrowes and William Knibbs both started on even par 216 on the fourth and final day of the Jamaica Golf Association’s (JGA) National Senior Trials at Caymanas Golf Club on Sunday but it was Burrowes who took home the trophy at the end. His scorecard showed four birdies and one bogey on the front-nine for three under par 33 and for the back-nine one birdie, two bogeys and one double bogey for a three over par 39, for an even par 72 at the end of the round. His combined score of even par 288 (74, 73, 68, 72), three strokes ahead of runner-up Knibbs.

Burrowes was happy with the win and his game on the day, “today was pretty good. I shot even par, I was three under on the front-nine and three over on the back-nine. I would say that I felt like I had my best game today. I felt like I struck it the best. I felt like I was swinging the best today out of all the four days. I didn’t quite score like I wanted to. I didn’t quite finish like I wanted to but a win is a win and I am very grateful for it and I am thankful my entire team around me for all the support. It’s just always an amazing feeling when you can execute and come out on top and I am just very grateful for that.”

Knibbs was on target up to hole number 15 (even par) but had a double bogey on 16 and a bogey on 18 for a three over par 75 for a total score of 291 (71, 75, 70, 75). He spoke about the trials and beyond, “my ball striking wasn’t where I wanted it to be over the course of this weekend so the last two rounds (I) missed a lot of greens with irons and short clubs which is usually the strength of my game but I just made a bad swing on sixteen, lost a ball, made double – just one of those things but I take a lot of positives from the past week because my ultimate goal was to break par for the four rounds and I came really close to it so I know that if I tighten up on a few things, then I should be good for the Caribbean Championships.”

Dr. Mark Newnham with a score of 301 (78, 74, 75, 74) was third, while Junior golfer, sixteen year old Rocco Lopez who improved his position after every round ended in fourth after posting 304 (82, 73, 73, 76) overall. Shamar Wilson was one stroke back on 305 (77,80, 74, 74) in fifth position.

Junior golfer Emily Mayne copped the Ladies category which she led form round one. She posted her best round of five over par 77 on the final round for a total score of 316 (80, 79, 80, 77) to win by thirty-two strokes ahead of Mattea Issa who ended on 358 (88, 89, 90, 91). Many time national champion Jodi Munn-Barrow who was in second place did not compete on the final day.

Mayne was pleased with her performance, saying “today was a good day. I had a very good start which was different from the first two days which I had a bad start. I kept it consistent. Obviously I had two bad holes which is what resulted in me shooting five over however the pin positions on a lot of the greens were very difficult and you had to know your way on the greens which I did not succeed in on the holes which I finished badly on, however I am proud of myself for my finish today.”

The golfers were competing for places on team Jamaican for the Hoerman Cup for men (5) and the George Teale Trophy for women (3) in the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championship which is tentatively set for Puerto Rico August 8-13.

The top three golfers in the various categories in the two-day (Saturday/Sunday) Caymanas Golf Classic which ran concurrently with the national trails were:

Men & Men Senior 0-6: Justin Burrowes – 140, William Knibbs – 145 and Dr. Mark Newnham – 149.

Men & Men Senior 7-12: Dave Cameron – 171, Gregory Mayne – 172 and Ryan Lue – 173.

Men & Men Senior 13-24: Philip Gooden – 165, Delroy Anderson – 191 and Ricchard Wayner – 200.

Men Super Senior 0-12: Robert Chin – 156, Mike Boyd – 157 and Wayne Chai Chong – 160.

Men Super Senior 13.24: George Wright 182, Fred Sutherland – 191 and Howard McKenzie – 201

Ladies 0-12: Emily Mayne -157, Michele McCreath 173 and Winni Lau 174.

Junior Boys 11-13: Aarron Ghosh – 165, Ramsay Wayner 177 and Kemari Morris 193.

Junior Girls 11-13: Khatri Anoushka 188.