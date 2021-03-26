Justice for Khanice Jackson!! Entertainers Call for an End to Violence Against Women

Members of the entertainment fraternity are letting their voices be heard via social media, in their call for an end to the violence against women.

This in the wake of the brutal slaying of women across this country.

Earlier today, the body of 20-year-old Khanice Jackson, was found on Dyke Road in St Catherine, after she was reported missing on Tuesday.

Writing on Instagram, Dancehall Veteran Beenie Man said: “THE REAL PANDEMIC IS THE CRIME & VIOLENCE IN JAMAICA.

WE ARE NOT OK!!! OUR HEARTS ARE BLEEDING, OUR CHILDREN & WOMEN ARE NOT SAFE! This Nuh right Iyah! This nuh right. We need justice and a that we need.”

I am sending condolences to Khanice’s family. Mi can’t imagine how I would feel if this was my daughter, but to how mi feel hurt right now, imagine the pain this family is going through. #RapistFiGetJungleJustice #MekWeDealWidDem

Masicka and Teejay are also calling for an end to the violence.

Police say they have arrested a suspect in the killing of Khanice Jackson. He’s identified as 50-year-old, Robert Fowler otherwise called ‘Backra’ of Portmore, St Catherine.

He was identified as a person of interest regarding the incident this morning.

