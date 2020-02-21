Jurors in Harvey Weinstein trial ask judge if they can be hung on top charges

Jurors in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein sent a note to the judge during Day 4 of deliberations Friday asking whether they can be hung on the two counts of predatory sexual assault – the charges that could put the fallen Hollywood kingpin behind bars for life.

“We the jury request to understand whether we can be hung on [counts] 1 and/or 3 and unanimous on all the other charges,” read the 2:16 p.m. note to Manhattan Supreme Court Justice James Burke.

The disgraced movie mogul faces up to life in prison on charges of two counts of rape, two counts of predatory sexual assault and one count of criminal sexual act in the case.

Counts one and three are the predatory sexual assault charges against Weinstein.

Count one relates to the alleged rape of “The Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra and the alleged forcible oral sex encounter involving former “Project Runway” production assistant Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi, while count three relates to the alleged rape of Sciorra and the alleged rape of one-time aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

 

Contributed by HE Prof Colin O Jarrett

Director of News and Current Affairs

Source:  www.nypost.com

