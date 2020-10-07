Junior Flemmings given six-game suspended after homophobic slur

National striker Junior Flemmings of Phoenix Rising has been banned for six games by the United Soccer League (USL) for homophobic insult aimed at San Diego Loyal’s Collin Martin.

The Jamaican has been fined an undisclosed amount for “foul and abusive language in the form of a homophobic slur” at Martin, who is the only openly gay player in football in the United States.

The incident in last Wednesday’s USL Championship match prompted San Diego to walk off the pitch in protest. The referee had mistakenly sent Martin off, apparently thinking he was the abuser as he reported Flemming’s comments to the officials.

According to a statement released by Phoenix Rising FC today, Flemmings will continue to be on administrative leave for the remainder of his deal, which expires at the end of November.

This means that Flemmings will miss the entirety of Phoenix Rising’s playoff campaign, which is set to begin this weekend.