“Junior” Charged for Killing St Andrew Taxi Operator

The St Andrew Central Police have arrested and charged 27-year-old Junior White, unemployed of Barrett Drive in Kingston, with Murder, Shooting with Intent, and Illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, following his alleged involvement in the murder of a taxi operator at Gold Smith Villa, St Andrew, on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

White has been arrested and charged for the shooting death of 25-year-old taxi operator, Roshane Brown, and the shooting and wounding of another person.

Reports are that about 6:30 pm, The taxi operator and the other victim were traveling along Golden Avenue, when their path was blocked by White and a group of armed men, who were traveling in another vehicle.

It is further alleged that White and his cronies opened fire hitting both men, before speeding away from the scene.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, both injured men were rushed to hospital, where Brown was pronounced dead, and the other man treated and admitted in serious condition.

White was apprehended on Wednesday, March 3, and after being questioned, he was officially charged on Friday, March 19.