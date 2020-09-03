Junction – Robbery but no ‘hostage situation’

People are this evening expressing concern about how police and the media got it so wrong over a robbery at a loan agency in Junction, St Elizabeth, Wednesday afternoon.

Traditional and social media platforms reported earlier this afternoon that there was a hostage situation at a Courts Ready Cash shop on the second floor of a building in the busy town.

The police station is only about 200 yards from the building so when police arrived on the scene it was believed the robbers were still in the building. The police had been tipped off after up to five armed men were seen entering the loan shop.

As social media got active there were pictures of police crouching behind vehicles or by the side of the buildings, apparently to apprehend the criminals.

In fact, a senior police officer using a public address system called out for the criminals to throw out their guns and surrender as the building was surrounded.

Later police were seeing apprehending two men who had been in the building. It turns out that the men were no robbers but had been in the building doing business.

It’s not known how many men were involved in the hold up and robbery at the store or how much cash they stole. Their method of escape was not known either.

Head of the Corporate Communications Unit of the JCF, SSP Stephanie Lindsay says there was no hostage situation. She said by the time the police arrived the men had long gone. However, she said police were led to believe the robbers were still inside. SSP Lindsay said the men who were held by the police were no criminals but were held because the building was being cleared.

Investigations continue.