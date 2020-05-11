Jumper Jordan Scott switch from UVA to USC

Jamaica News: Jamaican National triple jump champion Jordan Scot is leaving the University of Virginia (UVA) to the University of Southern California (USC), one of the biggest college sports programmes in the United States.

Scott is the 2019 NCAA Indoor National Champion in the triple jump, and he is still the reigning champion, as the 2020 Indoor Championships were canceled due to Coronavirus.

The former Campion College student, Scott, has previously stated he would be returning to Virginia for his extra senior season, with his eye on competing in the Olympics in 2021. He had represented Jamaica at the World Championships in London in 2017.

Scott will leave a massive legacy at Virginia, including dominating the all-time lists, both indoors and outdoors; winning four ACC titles, two indoors triple jumps and the outdoors long/triple jump double in 2019; nine all ACC and six all- American nominations.