“Juggu” Murdered in Spanish Town, St Catherine

A Construction worker was shot and killed by unknown assailants in St Jago South, Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Monday, July 17.

He has been identified as 22-year-old Roneil Bailey, otherwise called ‘Juggu’ of Alva Boulevard, also in St Jago.

Reports by the police are that about 10:42pm, residents in the community summoned the police after hearing gunshots coming from a section of the community.

On the arrival of the lawmen, and investigation was carried out resulting in Bailey being discovered lying in a pool of blood, on his back, outside his gate with multiple gunshot wounds.

