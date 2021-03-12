Judge postpones Sentencing of Mavado’s son

The sentencing of Mavado’s son, Dante Brooks has been postponed.

The hearing was reportedly pushed back after Brooks’ attorney, Peter Champagnie, asked for a postponement, indicating that he needed time to peruse the social enquiry report which was served on him this morning and for the prosecution to make adjustments to the victim impact statement.

The hearing has now been set for March 19 in the Home Circuit Court.

18 year old Dante Brooks and another man, Andre Hinds, were found guilty of murder, illegal possession of firearm, and arson in January.

This, in connection with the home-invasion killing of Lorenzo Thomas in the St Andrew community of Cassava Piece on June 5, 2018.