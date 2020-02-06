Judge Orders Two Brothers to be deported to England from Jamaica after 20-year overstay

Two British Brothers,  Akim and Jason Bonnie were ordered, to be deported from Jamaica to England by Senior Parish Judge, Vaughn Smith, when they appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, February 5.

It is understood that the brothers, who should have only spent two months on the island, after being brought to the Island by their mother.

The police reported that 26-year-old Akim arrived on the island in November 1995, and 24-year-old Jason in February 1997. They were detained in the  Zone of Special Operation (ZOSO) in Denham Town, West Kingston.

The court was told that they had overstayed their time for almost twenty years, their mother abandoned them in the care of their grandmother, who could not help in their return to their homeland. The mother is believed to have gone to live with her spouse.

According to the designated spokesperson, Akim, at 15 years old, he tried to get assistance from the British High Commission in Jamaica and was told that he needed a parent to act on his behalf.

Akim said that since becoming adults, they had a hard time to make arrangements to get back to England, as they were unable to get jobs to pay the plane fare because they had no documentation.

Judge Smith, however, ordered for their removal from Jamaica after confirming that the British High Commission will take care of the expenses for the brothers’ travel back to the UK.

