The St. James Paris Court on Wednesday ordered a mental health assessment of an American citizen after he was accused of punching a nurse in the mouth and bursting her lip.
Triston Giallani, 50, of Miami Beach, Florida, faces a charge of unlawful wounding.
Giallani, who is represented by attorney-at-law Sherneika Jackson, will remain behind bars until January 12, 2023 when the case returns to court.
According to court documents, a female registered nurse visited the Mount Salem police station on December 13 around 9:00 a.m. with a wound on her upper lip and complained of excruciating pain, and a statement was taken.
The investigating officer went to the Cornwall Regional Hospital around 3:30 p.m., where Giallani, who was a patient, was pointed out to him. When he was informed of the offence, he claimed that they were the ones beating him.
When the officer asked for his full name, he reportedly said, “Mi a go talk to mi consulate.”
The officer was then told by the doctor on duty that the defendant would be discharged from the hospital and he was subsequently escorted to the Mount Salem police station.
Giallani refused to identify himself to the officer at the station and did not have any identification on him, but was identified as Triston Giallani based on hospital records.
He was subsequently charged for unlawful wounding and when further cautioned, he reportedly said, “I will only speak to someone from the American Consulate.”
He was then escorted to the Barnett Street lock-up.
After hearing the allegations, presiding parish judge Sasha-Marie Smith-Ashley asked the accused man if he was guilty, and he said that it was a defence strategy.
“This is a defence ploy. There are videos of the nurses badgering me…I was also injected with a chemical that knocked me out,” he stated.
Giallani also complained that a 300-pound man also jumped on him and pulled him by his underwear, before continuing with a lengthy explanation.
The judge then asked the investigating officer why he had been here since June, and the officer said that efforts were being taken to have him removed for overstaying, and he ripped up his passport at the airport.
“I need to know what the Embassy is doing,” the judge said before ordering a psychiatric evaluation report and remanding Giallani in police custody until January 12, 2023.