‘Jucki Jam’ Charged After Nearly Chopping Off Man Arm

Thirty-six-year-old Dale Lewis, otherwise called ‘Jucki Jam’ of Johnson Town, in St Thomas, has been charged with Wounding with Intent, stemming from an incident in his community, on Saturday, May 1.

Reports by the Morant Bay police are that about 11:45 pm, Lewis’s girlfriend got into an argument with a man from the community, when he used a machete to almost severed the man’s left hand.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded man was rushed to hospital, where he was treated, and admitted.

The police carried out an investigation which led to the accused being taken into custody, on Tuesday, June 1, and subsequently charged.