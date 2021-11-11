JTB To Capitalise on James Bond Films Legacy

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) will be capitalising on the country’s legacy with the James Bond films to build out an experience for destination Jamaica.

Director of Tourism, JTB, Donovan White, made the disclosure during a media breakfast hosted by the agency as part of its Destination Experience tour with local and international media partners, at the Moon Palace Hotel in Ocho Rios on Wednesday, (Nov. 10).

He informed that the microsite, when completed, will include some “virtual bonding experiences of the three [movies] in the Bond series that were filmed or partly filmed in Jamaica”.

These are, Dr. No in1962; Live and Let Die, 1973 and No time to Die in 2021.

The Director of Tourism said that the buildout will also include some physical experiences at all the places where filming took place.

