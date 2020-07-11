JSIF Supports Community Policing

The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) demonstrated its support for the

community Policing efforts of the Jamaica Constabulary Force with the handing over of one

million dollars’ worth of computer equipment and other supplies on Friday, July 10.

The items are to be shared amongst five police youth clubs in communities currently supported by

JSIF’s Community Safety Project. The clubs—one each in Clarendon and St. James and three in

the corporate area—will undertake projects are that will benefit the members of the police youth

club as well as persons in the wider communities. Among them are a homework program and a

sports-based program to support at-risk youth.

While delivering the opening remarks, officer in charge of the Communty Safety and Security

Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ealan Powell, expressed gratitude for JSIF’s

continued support and charged the members of the police youth club movement to be a more

active force on the national scene.

“[The police youth club] is one of the longest standing movements, and so I am challenging the

president and all the members to ensure that we take our place in society. I am challenging the

youngsters and the leaders of the youngsters, to make these gifts count; let’s use them and use

them well,” ACP Powell said.

In her address to the small gathering for the handing over ceremony at the headquarters of the

Force’s Community Safety and Security Branch, Social Development Manager at JSIF, Mona

Sue-Ho, had high praises for the CSSB team.

“I saw for the first time a very driven , a very competent and committed team that worked together

with us assiduously to pull off a number of proposals for the [police youth clubs] and so today,

I’m very grateful to you for really mobilising yourselves to take advantage of this funding

opportunity,” she said.

Mrs. Sue-Ho also used the opportunity to confirm that the JSIF’s support of the work of the

Branch would continue, with the next project being the funding of a community-based music

program, set to sound off in August.