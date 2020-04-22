JPS probing Monday night’s outage in 3 parishes

A probe has been launched into the cause of a power outage that affected several communities in the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew and St Catherine on Monday night, April 20.

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Company, says one of its main transmission lines that carries electricity to the Corporate Area tripped, causing the black out.

The JPS is currently investigating the damage done to the power lines. However, it is believed that a bush fire near Six Miles burnt a utility pole, contributing to the power outage.

“The JPS team responded immediately and managed to restore supply to several communities within an hour of the occurrence. Customers got back power in phases, as the team worked assiduously to restore system stability while taking the necessary precautions to prevent major system damage and more widespread outages,” a statement from the JPS said.

More than 30,000 JPS customers were affected by the incident, which took place just before 8:00 pm yesterday. The last group of customers had their light restored about 11:00 pm, according to JPS.