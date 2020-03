Jamaica News: The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has pledged $1 million to the Ministry of Health & Wellness for the national COVID-19 response.

The president and chief executive officer Emanuel DaRosa spoke on the development today. He affirmed that JPS has always been an integral part of the social and economic fabric of Jamaica and it is an honor to extend assistance to the wider nation.

The JPS hired over 1600 persons islandwide and, as stated by the CEO: “The light and power company remains committed to offering the highest standard of service and care at this time.”

He also affirms that the JPS is closely monitoring the developments of the COVID-19 virus and assures that all efforts will be made to ensure the consistent provision of power. The corporate magnate has activated its emergency operations plan to this end.