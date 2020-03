Latest Jamaica News, Kingston: JPS team was lefts surrounded by hundreds of residents, in the community of Jones Town, who sought to intimidate the crew with suggestions of violence. The team entered the community in an effort to regularized the customers by removing over 1,220 illegal connections but this effort ended with the team leaving the community due to growing tension. The team opted to encourage the members of the community to get regularized before leaving.

The JPS revealed that there’s a 90% theft rate in the community of Jones Town. The team also revealed that several efforts by the JPS has been either halted or interrupted by members of other communities.

The company still seeks to continue their efforts. USD 20m was spent last year fueling this effort.

The team reasoned that they will continue their efforts to ensure that their investors gain a return of their investments.

