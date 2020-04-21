JPS Dismisses False Social Media Reports About Outages

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Company has described as false, posts on social media that it will be carrying out scheduled power outages over the next 14 days.

The JPS says the statements are “irresponsible and misleading“.

The light and power company also stated that it is “committed to providing safe and reliable power supply to our customers and will continue to do so as we power through COVID-19 together”. The company in a statement today urged social media users to act responsibly and desist from creating public mischief by disseminating misleading and erroneous messages that create panic.