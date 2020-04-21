JPS Dismisses False Social Media Reports About Outages

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Company has described as false,  posts on social media that it will be carrying out scheduled power outages over the next 14 days.

The JPS says the statements are “irresponsible and misleading“.

The light and power company also stated that it is “committed to providing safe and reliable power supply to our customers and will continue to do so as we power through COVID-19 together”. The company in a statement today urged social media users to act responsibly and desist from creating public mischief by disseminating misleading and erroneous messages that create panic.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....