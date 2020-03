Jamaica News: The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) is making a plea, on behalf of its customers, to the government to temporarily remove the GCT charge on electricity bills for 90 days, in order to give consumers a much-needed help during the COVID- 19 pandemics.

JPS Chief Financial Officer, Vernon Douglas, says the company is also calling for a removal of the Special Consumption Tax on fuel.

According to sources, the Holness administration is contemplating making some adjustments to the GCT on electricity tax.