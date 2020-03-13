An ex-girlfriend of boxer Floyd Mayweather who was the mother of three of his children was found dead in a Southern California suburb, authorities said.The coroner’s office confirmed on Wednesday that the woman was Josie Harris, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told KABC-TV.The woman was found
Josie Harris: Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend found dead in a vehicle in California
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us