Please be on the lookout for 26-year-old Jordan-Leigh DaSilva, who has been reported missing.

She was last seen at home in Hope Pastures about 8:10 am today (Aug 29) in black slippers, blue jeans and a brown sleeveless top.

She is about 5.4ft and medium build. Please call the Matilda’s Corner Police at 876-978-6003 or 119.