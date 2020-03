Jamaica News: A Westmoreland man was arrested and charged for shop-breaking and larceny.

It is reported that the 29-year-old man, Andre Jones otherwise called ‘Black Boy,’ had broken into a woman’s shop after she had closed up the premise. It is stated that Jones and other culprits removed boards from the side of the establishment and had stolen electronic equipment, liquor and cash.

The act was done in Bethel Town, Westmoreland at about 7:30pm, February 3rd, 2020.

A report was made to the police and on Saturday, March 7, an operation was conducted at Jones’s home, where some of the stolen items were found.

Jones is from Leamington in the parish.