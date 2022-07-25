Joint Anti-Vandalism Task Force Commence Operations against Vandalism in the Power Sector

The Joint Anti-Vandalism task force that comprises of the Uganda Police, UPDF, Joint Intelligence Components, Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Ltd. (UETCL), Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited {UEDCL}, UMEME and other licensed operators, has launched operations against vandalism and destruction of Electricity assets in the country.

The electricity assets affected by the continued and rampant vandalism include pylons, wires/conductors, tower stabs, transformers, poles, underground cables and related accessories, which are bought by dealers in scrap metal, smelters and welders who use oil from transformers for their welding business.

“As a result, the communities and businesspersons in the districts of Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono, Jinja, Mayuge, Iganga, Kamuli, Bugiri, Busia, Tororo, Lira, Oyam, Kole, Masaka,, Kyotera, Mbarara, Luwero, Kiryandongo, Mbale, Soroti, Mpigi, Kasese, and Buliisa districts, where negatively affected by the power disruptions arising out of vandalism,” Police Spokesperson Fred Ananga said in a release on Friday.

So far, the operations have led to the arrest of several perpetrators of vandalism, across all levels and the successful recovery of an assortment of exhibits.

The returns will be shared with the public accordingly.

Ananga has expressed gratitude to all persons who volunteered information about the vandals and the racket of dealers behind the acts of theft and vandalism of the electricity infrastructure.

“We urge the public to continue working with us in fighting this crime and share information,” Ananga said.

“A monetary reward will accompany any information that will lead to the arrest of suspects and the recovery of exhibits,” he added.