Joint Anti-Gang Task Force Prevents 15 people from being Killed by Gunman and his Cronies

The Jamaica Defence force has reported that at least 15 lives were potentially saved and at least 15 families have been potentially spared disruption following the demise of 32 year-old Leon Anderson of Simmonds Park of Kingston 20 on Monday during an armed confrontation with members of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force (JAGTF).
According to the JDF, Anderson died as a result of injuries he sustained in Delacree Park in Kingston on Monday, July 31 following which one Taurus 9mm pistol with fifteen (15) 9mm rounds of ammunition was recovered.
The JDF also disclosed that efforts are ongoing to locate a second man who escaped in the area.
“JAGTF remains committed to relentlessly targeting gangs, gunmen and guns to rid Jamaica of crime that pose an existential threat to national security,” the JDF said.
“JAGTF is continuing to urge persons with information regarding gangs and other criminal activities to make anonymous tips using any of the options below,” it added.
By Alecia Leon